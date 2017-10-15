Pittsburgh Co. Deputy Injured After Patrol Car Hydroplanes Into Tree

An Oklahoma deputy sustained serious injuries after his patrol car hydroplaned near McAlester, overnight Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the injury crash at approximately 1:59 a.m, just three miles south of Crowder, OK. The Pittsburgh County Sheriff told News 9, Deputy Dylan Reasnor was responding to a call before his vehicle hydroplaned and slammed into a tree. The vehicle was struck on the driver's side.

OHP report Reasnor was pinned for approximately one hour before he was freed by the Crowder Fire Department, with the use of the Hurst Tool.

Reasnor was transported to McAlester Regional Health Center in stable condition, with arm, leg, and hip injuries. One passenger was also treated at McAlester Regional, and later released.

The Pittsburgh Co. Sheriff reports Deputy Reasnor suffered several broken bones, but is expected to recover.