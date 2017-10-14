No. 14 Oklahoma St. Sets Yardage Record, Beats Baylor 59-16 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

No. 14 Oklahoma St. Sets Yardage Record, Beats Baylor 59-16

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16 on Saturday.

Rudolph guided an offense that gained a school-record 747 yards. The senior got his first career win in four tries against the Bears.

Oklahoma State’s James Washington caught six passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a 2-yard score. It was the second-best yardage total of his career. Marcell Ateman caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Justice Hill ran for 117 yards and a score for the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

The Cowboys grabbed control with a 28-point second quarter that made it 35-10 at halftime.

Terence Williams ran for 95 yards for Baylor (0-6, 0-3). Denzel Mims, one of the most productive receivers in the nation so far this season, was held to 20 yards on two catches.

The Cowboys avoided the kind of slip that would have cost them a shot at chasing the Big 12 and national titles. Oklahoma State gave up 44 points in the loss to TCU and 34 in a close win over Texas Tech before allowing just 387 yards to Baylor.

The Cowboys travel to Texas next Saturday. Kickoff time still to be announced.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.