No. 14 Oklahoma St. Sets Yardage Record, Beats Baylor 59-16

Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16 on Saturday.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.More >>
Oklahoma State senior Jeffrey Carroll was a unanimous selection to the 2017-18 preseason All-Big 12 basketball team.More >>
