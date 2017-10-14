Oklahoma Teenager Killed In Crash Of Utility Vehicle

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old Tuttle boy was killed when the utility vehicle he was riding in overturned near Hinton.

The boy’s name was not released.

An OHP report says the boy was a passenger in a Polaris Ranger on Friday afternoon when it overturned onto its top in a gravel field.

The driver and a second passenger, both also 14, were not injured.

The report says the cause of the crash has not been determined.