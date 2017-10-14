Chickasha Police Department Needs Votes For K-9 Grant

The Chickasha Police Department needs your vote. The department entered an online campaign vying for a grant to help keep its K-9 officers ready to serve and protect.

“The grant would be phenomenal,” said Sgt. Chad King with the Chickasha Police Department.

Thousands of dollars in grant money is up for grabs for police departments nationwide. Chickasha is hoping to win the first place $5,000 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard cleanup company, to go to its newly created K-9 program. The company is awarding $15,000 in grants to five police K-9 units across the country.

King is the handler and partner of a 2-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd named Jax.

“A lot of people get intimidated by seeing him just first glance,” said Sgt. King. “He's kind of leery of people which makes him a great drug dog. He's always on high alert. He's always ready to work.”

Jax is one of two K-9 officers with the Chickasha Police Department.

“These are our partners,” he said. "They are officers so we treat them that way."

The department started the K-9 unit in 2015 to help in the fight against drugs. Jax and Ori work narcotics and respond to calls daily.

“Any time we suspect anybody has any type of narcotics in their vehicle we'll deploy the K-9 unit. We find a little of everything. We find marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin.” Sgt. King also added the department would use the grant for “upkeep of the vehicles, any type of extra training we would need. The training and the time and the money has been worth it.”

But they need your help to win, by clicking to vote.

“We love our community. We're here for them regardless of whether we get the grant or not."

You can vote online once a day until November 7. Winners will be posted on November 10. Click here then scroll down to vote.