Fiat Chrysler Recalls Vehicles For Headrest Problem

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 470,000 older vehicles worldwide to fix a problem with headrests that can malfunction in rear collisions. The recall covers certain 2012 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2012 and 2013 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger midsize sedans.More >>
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 470,000 older vehicles worldwide to fix a problem with headrests that can malfunction in rear collisions. The recall covers certain 2012 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2012 and 2013 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger midsize sedans.More >>
The first year of community college will be free for thousands of California students under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.More >>
The first year of community college will be free for thousands of California students under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.