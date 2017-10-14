Texas Inmates Donate More Than $53,000 For Harvey Relief

Inmates serving time in Texas prisons have also found a way to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Inmates serving time in Texas prisons have also found a way to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A small number of police departments are showing interest in a new type of video camera that can be mounted directly on officers’ guns, saying it may offer a better view of officer-involved shootings than body cameras.More >>
A small number of police departments are showing interest in a new type of video camera that can be mounted directly on officers’ guns, saying it may offer a better view of officer-involved shootings than body cameras.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.