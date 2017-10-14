10-Week-Old Baby Dies Amid Investigation Into Foster Home Abuse

The family of a critically injured 10-week-old baby revealed the infant passed away, Friday night.

10/10/2017 Related Story: Baby On Life Support, Foster Family Under Investigation

The baby passed away after his parents made the difficult decision to remove him from life support. A family member told News 9, "Baby Jacob went to be with the Lord at 8:25 p.m. He went peacefully. The doctors were very adamant about that."

10/13/2017 Related Story: Baby Removed From Life Support, Foster Father Admits To Shaking Him

The baby's step father, Austin Davis was charged with child abuse. More charges could follow.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a Go Fund Me account to assist with final expenses.