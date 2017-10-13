9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Oct. 13 – Oct. 15)

It’s going to be another warm, and maybe a little wet, weekend around the state, as seasonal weather just can’t seem to take over.

And because of the warmer weather, now might be one of the last chances this year to get out and enjoy some outdoor fun.

The Haunt the River cruises will be going on for several days in October. The event features a boat decorated for Halloween, haunted tunes, snacks and a cash bar. Also, if you hadn’t had a chance to visit Pumpkinville at the Myriad Gardens, now would be a great time to go.

Also this weekend, the softball state championships (classes 4A – 6A) are going on at the ASA National Softball Hall of Fame fields.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Frack Fest – Film Row, 11 North Lee Ave., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Why Not? Comedy Show – Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – Doors open at 6 p.m.

Live! On The Plaza: PlazaCon – Plaza District, NW 16th St., between Blackwelder Ave. and Penn Ave., OKC – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

Beats & Barrels – FireLake Casino, 18145 Old Rangeline Rd., Shawnee, OK – From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rock of Ages – Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Ave., OKC – Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Uprising – The Patriarch, 9 E. Edwards St., Edmond, OK – Starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

OKC Energy vs Seattle Sounders FC II – Taft Stadium, 2631 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 4 p.m.

DogFest: Walk ‘n Roll – Earlywine Park, 3033 SW 119th St., OKC – From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

KATT’s Wicked/Haunted Forest – Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex, 3501 NE 10th St., OKC – Starting at 7:30 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.