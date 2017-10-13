OU Police Investigate A Reported Rape On Campus - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Police Investigate A Reported Rape On Campus

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A rape was reported on the University of Oklahoma campus, police said in an assault report bulletin.

The crime reportedly happened between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 28,and was reported to police on Wednesday.

The victim told police an unknown male sexually assaulted her east of Bizzell Memorial Library. He was described as being tall and wearing a black hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the bulletin, students are asked to be aware of surroundings at all times, consider using SafeRide or SafeWalk, and call police if you observe suspicious behavior. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call OU police at (405) 325-1717 or Norman police at (405) 321-1444. 

