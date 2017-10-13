Bail Bondsman Accused Of Murder To Be Arraigned In Payne County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bail Bondsman Accused Of Murder To Be Arraigned In Payne County

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A Stillwater bondsman charged with shooting and killing a client will return to court.

In August, Chasity Carey told investigators she acted in self-defense.

On Friday, she will appear in a Payne County courtroom where she's expected to be arraigned. 

Chasity Carey is charged with first-degree murder.

Back in August, Carey told investigators she had called Williams to her office to revoke a $35,000 bond she paid for burglary and marijuana charges stemming from his July arrest.

She said she intended to escort Williams back to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, but she told police he put up a fight.

She also told the 911 dispatcher that Williams turned away from her as soon as she shot him. 

Detectives said surveillance video proves Carey did not shoot Williams in self-defense, which was supported by a statement from a witness to the encounter.

Carey remains in the Payne County jail where she's being held without bond.

