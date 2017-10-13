Troopers Ask Sooner Fans To Drive Safely When Traveling To Texas

The Red River Showdown is less than 24 hours away, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are sending a special warning to OU fans heading south for the game.

The drive to Dallas from Oklahoma City is between three and four hours long, covering a distance of just over 200 miles.

Troopers are warning those behind the wheel to focus on what matters -- driving safely and beating Texas.

OHP and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority put together a video encouraging drivers to have fun but also obey the rules of the road.

Law enforcement will be out on patrol, ensuring drivers are wearing seatbelts and following the speed limit especially in work zones.

As always, troopers are also warning to avoid distracted driving or driving under the influence.

The Sooners will take on the Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN.