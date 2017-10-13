Board Grants Water Permit To Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a permit for 115,000 acre feet of water per year from the Kiamichi basin to Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman reports that the board voted 6-1 Tuesday to follow the recommendation of a hearing examiner, who concluded in August that the city was entitled to the permit under Oklahoma law.

Water will be diverted from the Kiamichi River at Moyers Crossing in Pushmataha County for transfer by pipeline to Lake Stanley Draper.

But some residents in the southeastern part of the state disagree with the decision.

Dale Jackson, of Clayton, says granting the request for the water was “Robin Hood in reverse.” He says the abundant wildlife, including eagles that feed along the stream, will be harmed once the water is diverted.