Diono Issues National Recall For 500K Car Seats - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Diono Issues National Recall For 500K Car Seats

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Diono Diono
SUMNER, Wash. -

More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.

The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats. They were made from as early as January of 2014 to September of this year by Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.

Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash.

Diono, based in Sumner, Washington, says it has no reports of injuries and that few children who weigh more than 65 pounds will harnessed into the seats. The problem was discovered in company testing.

The company will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost. The recall is expected to start Nov. 22.

Customers with questions can call Diono at (855) 463-4666.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump Lashes Out At Puerto Rico As House Passes Aid Package

    Trump Lashes Out At Puerto Rico As House Passes Aid Package

    President Donald Trump waves as he carries an umbrella walking on the tarmac to his limousine at Harrisburg International Airport, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)President Donald Trump waves as he carries an umbrella walking on the tarmac to his limousine at Harrisburg International Airport, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    President Donald Trump lashed out at hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico on Thursday, insisting in tweets that the federal government can’t keep sending help “forever” and suggesting the U.S. territory was to blame for its financial struggles. 

    More >>

    President Donald Trump lashed out at hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico on Thursday, insisting in tweets that the federal government can’t keep sending help “forever” and suggesting the U.S. territory was to blame for its financial struggles. 

    More >>

  • Board Grants Water Permit To Oklahoma City

    Board Grants Water Permit To Oklahoma City

     The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a permit for 115,000 acre feet of water per year from the Kiamichi basin to Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

     The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a permit for 115,000 acre feet of water per year from the Kiamichi basin to Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.