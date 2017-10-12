Yukon Man Hospitalized With West Nile Virus

President Donald Trump lashed out at hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico on Thursday, insisting in tweets that the federal government can’t keep sending help “forever” and suggesting the U.S. territory was to blame for its financial struggles.More >>
President Donald Trump lashed out at hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico on Thursday, insisting in tweets that the federal government can’t keep sending help “forever” and suggesting the U.S. territory was to blame for its financial struggles.More >>
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a permit for 115,000 acre feet of water per year from the Kiamichi basin to Oklahoma City.More >>
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a permit for 115,000 acre feet of water per year from the Kiamichi basin to Oklahoma City.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.