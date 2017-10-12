A Tale Of Two Warren Theatres

Midwest City civic leaders broke ground on a new Warren Theater while the planned construction in NE OKC is still in limbo.More >>
Midwest City civic leaders broke ground on a new Warren Theater while the planned construction in NE OKC is still in limbo.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to the BOK Center to see country superstar Jason Aldean, and Thursday's concert is his first since a gunman opened fire, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 last week while Aldean was on stage.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to the BOK Center to see country superstar Jason Aldean, and Thursday's concert is his first since a gunman opened fire, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 last week while Aldean was on stage.More >>