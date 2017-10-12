A Tale Of Two Warren Theatres - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

A Tale Of Two Warren Theatres

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

It’s a tale of two planned Warren Theatres in the Metro. Last week, Midwest City civic leaders broke ground on a new Warren Theatre at Sooner Rd. and SE 15th.

By the holidays in 2018, ten new movie screens will open.

“It’s going to be the most technologically advanced and the most luxurious theater in the state when it opens,” says Midwest City Economic Development Dir. Robert Coleman.

Coleman says Midwest City will soon vote on plans for an entertainment development near the theatre that could include bowling, rock climbing, and restaurants. The two-story building will provide 25,000 square feet if approved.

Meanwhile, the Warren Theatre approved for NE OKC hasn’t gotten started. Some neighbors near Eastern Ave and Kilpatrick Turnpike have filed a lawsuit against OKC which approved the theater in March.

The suit alleges Oklahoma City violated its state statutory comprehensive land use plan by approving the Warren Theatre. News 9 learned the original Judge overseeing the lawsuit retired and a replacement hasn't been named.

No trial date is set, but OKC leaders tell News 9 they don’t expect the case to go to trial until April 2018.

Until the case is resolved, construction in NE OKC won’t begin.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.