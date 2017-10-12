A Tale Of Two Warren Theatres

It’s a tale of two planned Warren Theatres in the Metro. Last week, Midwest City civic leaders broke ground on a new Warren Theatre at Sooner Rd. and SE 15th.

By the holidays in 2018, ten new movie screens will open.

“It’s going to be the most technologically advanced and the most luxurious theater in the state when it opens,” says Midwest City Economic Development Dir. Robert Coleman.

Coleman says Midwest City will soon vote on plans for an entertainment development near the theatre that could include bowling, rock climbing, and restaurants. The two-story building will provide 25,000 square feet if approved.

Meanwhile, the Warren Theatre approved for NE OKC hasn’t gotten started. Some neighbors near Eastern Ave and Kilpatrick Turnpike have filed a lawsuit against OKC which approved the theater in March.

The suit alleges Oklahoma City violated its state statutory comprehensive land use plan by approving the Warren Theatre. News 9 learned the original Judge overseeing the lawsuit retired and a replacement hasn't been named.

No trial date is set, but OKC leaders tell News 9 they don’t expect the case to go to trial until April 2018.

Until the case is resolved, construction in NE OKC won’t begin.