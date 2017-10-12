One Arrested In Connection With Early Wednesday Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Arrested In Connection With Early Wednesday Homicide

Hunter Todd, 19. Hunter Todd, 19.
One person was arrested in connection with early Wednesday's southwest Oklahoma City homicide, police said.

Hunter Todd, 19, of Oklahoma City was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Gipson, 47, of Tecumseh. 

About 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found Gipson fatally shot in a home in the 1500 block of Kinkaid Drive near Pennsylvania Avenue and SW 44

Investigators think Todd was recklessly handling a firearm when he accidentally fired the gun and killed Gipson. 

Todd was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds and possession of a firearm. 

His bond was set at $64,000. 

