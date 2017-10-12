Grand Jury Expands Investigative Scope To Include Rest Of OSU Ba - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Grand Jury Expands Investigative Scope To Include Rest Of OSU Basketball Team

As part of the investigation into recently fired Oklahoma State University assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans, a grand jury is now looking into the rest of the players and coaches.

Evans was charged with conspiracy to admit bribery and five other counts related to allegations he accepted money in return for pushing student athletes towards specific financial advisers and agents.

He eventually accepted $22,000 for his influence peddling.

Evans is one of 10 people across the country charged in federal court as a part of this investigation.

A New York grand jury reportedly sent a subpoena Oklahoma State that demands all documents and communications regarding "actual or potential NCAA rules violations" by people connected to the men's basketball program.

