Closing Arguments To Be Heard In Penalty Phase Of Nolen Trial

The fate of Alton Nolen is almost in the hands of the jury.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of beheading a coworker in 2014.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from the victim's daughter as well as Nolen's family members.

Colleen Hufford's daughter, Kelli Hufford, spoke on behalf of her family.

During her victim impact statement, she told jurors about life without her mother and how difficult it's been. She said for the past three years she's been living a real life horror story.

The state is asking the jury to give Nolen the death penalty, but his defense attorneys are pleading for Nolen's life.

Nolen's family members are hoping the jury will chose life with parole or life without parole rather than the death penalty.

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday before getting handed down to the jury.