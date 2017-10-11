Your 2 Cents: VP Pence Walks Out Of NFL Game In Protest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

It seems to me the Trump administration has turned the tables on the NFL players and is winning the National Anthem debate, especially after the Vice President walked out of the Colts game in protest of the players taking a knee.

Jenny in Yukon first, "I stopped watching NFL and I support the Vice President on walking out. Why can't he make a statement the football guys are?"

Jim in Mustang disagrees, "Trump and Pence made a mockery of the flag and the anthem, just to protest... a protest."

Paul in Moore, “VP made a great choice. The protests by the NFL, I get it, but it's the wrong platform to do so. I guess when the money tells them to stop they will…"

Susan in Enid, "...As usual Trump has made it worse than it was to start with. It is the focus of media attention, without that they'd stop on their own. It was a senseless waste of $ so Trump could have attention."

Eric in Edmond, "I'm sorry, but if that $250,000 price tag is true, I do have a problem with this! The VP could have just tweeted his opposition to the kneeling. Heaven knows his boss has!"

Edward says, "If you don't want politics in sports, get rid of the national anthem."

Finally, Ann from Del City writes, "Standing for the flag should be in every Americans DNA."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.   

