Developers Hope To Boost NE OKC With New Project

Developers broke ground Wednesday on a new development hoping to give northeast Oklahoma City an economic boost.

Today, construction officially began on the new Oklahoma City Clinic at NE 23rd and Rhode Island, which also features room from another medical tenant. Phase two could be done by the end of the next year. It includes space for restaurants, retail, and office space.

“We don’t need to take the westside to the eastside,” says Pivot Project Development’s Jonathan Dodson. "We need to think about what is authentic to the eastside and them help develop that."

Dodson says restaurants and retailers have already expressed an interest in moving into the new space of Phase 2.

On Tuesday, the city council signed off on $1.3 million in tax financing to help make the clinic a reality.

Doors to the clinic open in May.