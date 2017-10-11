Developers Hope To Boost NE OKC With New Project - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Developers Hope To Boost NE OKC With New Project

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Developers broke ground Wednesday on a new development hoping to give northeast Oklahoma City an economic boost.

Today, construction officially began on the new Oklahoma City Clinic at NE 23rd and Rhode Island, which also features room from another medical tenant. Phase two could be done by the end of the next year. It includes space for restaurants, retail, and office space.

“We don’t need to take the westside to the eastside,” says Pivot Project Development’s Jonathan Dodson. "We need to think about what is authentic to the eastside and them help develop that."

Dodson says restaurants and retailers have already expressed an interest in moving into the new space of Phase 2.

On Tuesday, the city council signed off on $1.3 million in tax financing to help make the clinic a reality.

Doors to the clinic open in May.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.