Sooner Defense Looks To Correct Mistakes Before Saturday

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

On Monday, one of the leaders of the Oklahoma defense made a pretty strong statement. Senior linebacker Obo Okoronkwo said that at the heart of a lot of those missed tacked against Iowa State, there was a lack of effort.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley later in the day dismissed effort as one of his defense's problems. However, defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said Tuesday night his defense does need a very serious attitude adjustment going into Saturday.

"We're not playing the right way," Stoops said, "and that to me is the most concerning part. It's not just one individual. We're not playing hard enough and that's our fault."

"It was very frustrating," sophomore cornerback Parnell Motley said. "We looked like a Pop Warner team out there. It didn't look like anyone was supposed to be on scholarship here the way we played on Saturday. There was a huge emphasis on tackling and, the way we were looking at it on film, it looked terrible, so the only thing we can do is correct it and move on."

Pop Warner won't do for Red River, where the Sooners will have to contain freshman Sam Ehlinger, who's coming off a 100-yard rushing game against Kansas State.

