Sooner Defense Looks To Correct Mistakes Before Saturday

On Monday, one of the leaders of the Oklahoma defense made a pretty strong statement. Senior linebacker Obo Okoronkwo said that at the heart of a lot of those missed tacked against Iowa State, there was a lack of effort.More >>
Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.More >>
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins answers six questions Sooners' fans are asking ahead of this year's OU-Texas game. Be sure to follow Dean on Twitter and to like him on Facebook. Question 1: If OU’s defense struggles against Texas, do you think Lincoln would consider making any changes to the staff? Not this season. He made that clear in his press conference. And in your scenario, even if he wanted to make a change, the elephant in the room is that Mike Stoops is the brothe...More >>
According to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Saints have traded Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional draft pick.More >>
Oklahoma State football is back at it this week; it's homecoming week in Stillwater and the Cowboys resume conference play this weekend.More >>
