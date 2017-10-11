Oklahoma Crude Oil Line Ruptured By Construction Crew - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Crude Oil Line Ruptured By Construction Crew

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
CUSHING, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma regulators say environmental crews are cleaning up a crude oil spill near one of the world's largest oil storage sites.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman Matt Skinner said Wednesday that oil spilled into a dry creek bed in Lincoln County, south of the massive oil tank farm in Cushing. Construction workers Tuesday cut a pipeline operated by Centurion Pipeline. Houston-based Centurion didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Skinner says it's unclear how much oil spilled. It happened on farmland 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Tulsa.

The commission regulates industries including oil and gas. Skinner says it's investigating. An Environmental Protection Agency spokesman didn't immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Wendi Marcy says there's no danger to the public.

