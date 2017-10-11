'All Clear' Given After Suspicious Package Investigation At SW OKC Walmart

The “All Clear” has been given in a suspicious package investigation at a southwest Oklahoma City Walmart store, Wednesday morning.

The OKCPD Bomb Squad was called in to investigate a brown briefcase left on the ground next to a motorcycle, in the parking lot at the Walmart Supercenter located near Interstate 240 and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Using robots, the OKCPD Bomb Squad determined that the contents of the briefcase were non-threatening. The investigation went on for about an hour.

Around 1 p.m., police said they had gotten in contact with the owner of the briefcase. That person told police they inadvertently left it behind.