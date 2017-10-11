One Dead After SW OKC Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dead After SW OKC Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An early Wednesday morning shooting in southwest Oklahoma City has left one man dead, police said. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired after 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kinkaid Drive near SW 43 Street. 

One man was found shot inside the home and was pronounced dead after 2:30 a.m. 

The victim has not been identified. No suspect description was released and no weapon was recovered.

