Emergency Crews Respond To Car Crash In NW OKC Tuesday Night

Emergency crews responded to a two car collision in NW Oklahoma City, Tuesday night.

Officials are not sure what caused the collision but said one person, whose condition remains unknown, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. May Avenue and NW 150th Street, officials said.

This story is still developing. Stay with News 9 for the latest details.

News 9 reporter Tiffany Liou is on the scene. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING Car crash on 150th and May in NW OKC. I heard a loud screech, and an even louder slam. EMSA transported someone. Fire and police are on scene. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/xRovN9bwpV — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 11, 2017

Witness tells me she followed the red vehicle from 150th and Western, swerving and speeding. She was ready to call police, but couldn't keep up. By the time she got here, the crash happened. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/mSaVVQsEZ1 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 11, 2017