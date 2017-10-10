MWC Voters Approve 3/4 Cent Sales Tax - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

MWC Voters Approve 3/4 Cent Sales Tax

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Tuesday, in a round of special elections, voters approved a three-quarter cent tax increase in Midwest City.

The tax passed with 53-percent of the vote. This is now the highest sales tax rate in the metro.

The city says the tax will help its reserve fund and boost the budget for streets, parks and animal control departments. It will also allow the city to hire at least three new firefighters and six police officers over the next three years.

Overall, officials say the tax is projected to raise $6.4 million for the city annually. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.