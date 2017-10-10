MWC Voters Approve 3/4 Cent Sales Tax

Tuesday, in a round of special elections, voters approved a three-quarter cent tax increase in Midwest City.

The tax passed with 53-percent of the vote. This is now the highest sales tax rate in the metro.

The city says the tax will help its reserve fund and boost the budget for streets, parks and animal control departments. It will also allow the city to hire at least three new firefighters and six police officers over the next three years.

Overall, officials say the tax is projected to raise $6.4 million for the city annually.