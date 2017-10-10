Jurors Find Alton Nolen 'Not Intellectually Disabled', Eligible For Death Penalty

The jury has found Alton Nolen "not intellectually disabled" and now could be eligible to be sentenced to death.

Nolen was convicted on all six counts, including first-degree murder, related to the brutal beheading of Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore back in September 2014.

Nolen now faces three possible sentences: Life with the possibility of parole; Life without the possibility of parole; or death.

If everything goes as planned, we could find out Wednesday or early Thursday if Alton Nolen gets to live, or if he will face the death penalty.