Sooner Legends Restaurant In Norman Officially Closing

NEWS

Sooner Legends Restaurant In Norman Officially Closing

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

After 18 years in business, the restaurant at Sooner Legends Inn and Suites in Norman has officially closed.

Owners Doug and Angie Kennon made that announcement Monday on Facebook, saying the long-term impact of the Lindsey Street bridge construction took its tool on their business. They added that the hotel, bar and catering business will still be in working order for customers.

Here is their Facebook post in its entirety:

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
