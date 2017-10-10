Crews Called To Three Separate, Minor Automobile-Pedestrian Crashes

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of three separate reported crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians on the northwest side of the metro, Tuesday afternoon.

One of the crashes was reported near NW 83rd Street and N. Rockwell Avenue. A second scene was located in a parking lot near NW 122nd Street and N. Rockwell Avenue. The third accident occurred near NW 122nd Street and N. County Line Road.

All three accidents appeared to be minor. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

