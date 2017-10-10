Arrest Made In Murder, Arson At OKC Bookstore - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arrest Made In Murder, Arson At OKC Bookstore

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An arrest has been made in the homicide of an Oklahoma City bookstore owner from mid-September, OKC Police announced Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they arrested 42-year-old Kenton Busby on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Hays.

Hays’ body was found inside 30 Penn Books after firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at the business.

On Monday, authorities released footage from a bus stop showing a person of interest in the crime. Authorities tell News 9 that Busby was the person captured on that footage. So far, police have not said what led them to connect Busby to the crime.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News 9.com for more information.

