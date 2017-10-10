Sheriff: Oklahoma Zookeeper's Husband Accidentally Shot Self - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sheriff: Oklahoma Zookeeper's Husband Accidentally Shot Self

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma -

Authorities say the husband of an Oklahoma zookeeper and Libertarian Party candidate for governor apparently accidentally fatally shot himself in the head.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said Tuesday that witnesses reported 23-year-old Travis Maldonado put a loaded firearm to his head and pulled the trigger to prove the weapon would not fire with the magazine removed.

Maldonado died Friday in the shooting at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood.

Maldonado was the husband of Joseph Maldonado -- a self-described actor and musician known as "Joe Exotic" who runs the zoo.

The Oklahoma Libertarian Party in May announced Joseph Maldonado's candidacy. Gov. Mary Fallin is term-limited, and her seat is open for the 2018 election.

