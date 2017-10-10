Silver Alert Canceled, Missing OKC Man Found Safe

Authorities have safely located an Oklahoma City man, first reported missing on Sunday.

According to police, 70-year-old Charles Stone was first reported missing around 3 p.m. on Sunday, when he drove away from a home in the 2200 block of Coburg Pl., a neighborhood located near SW 119th Street and S. Penn. Avenue.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, OKCPD announced that Stone had been located and is now home safe. Details of where Stone was found have not yet been released.