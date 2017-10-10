Three State Agencies To Face New Budget Cuts

At least three state agencies will face budget cuts because of inaction at the Capitol.

The cuts were announced by Governor Mary Fallin on Facebook.

The governor sent out the unusual post on her official page Monday night.

It shows only a portion of what appears to be a letter notifying agencies they'd be receiving less allocated money.

Fallin said in the post, those agencies are the Health Care Authority, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The post appeared to show that the mental health department would be receiving $75 million less.

Fallin has called cuts to agencies in the last years "draconian" and said she would veto any budget plan that included cuts to agencies.

The announcement comes as lawmakers have reached yet another stalemate in budget negotiations during this year's special session.

They're supposed to be working out a way to fill a $215 million hole but Tuesday's budget committee meeting in the state House has already been cancelled.

As for those agency reductions, News 9 hopes to learn more about how deep these cuts will be for the three departments and what it means for the people who depend on their services.