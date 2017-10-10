OKC Police To Host Presentation Concerning Active Shooter Situations

After the Las Vegas shooting left 59 people dead, many residents are asking, what do you do in an active shooter scenario?

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police are hosting a presentation on how to respond.

Officers will discuss understanding and recognizing potential threats, responding to threats, knowing what to expect when first responders arrive, and the consequences of an active threat incident.

They'll also discuss workplace violence.

According to the latest numbers by the Bureau of Labor in 2014, approximately 403 people were killed in workplace homicides.

The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Library located on NW 122nd St. near MacArthur.