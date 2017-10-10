Jury To Decide If Nolen Is Eligible For Death Penalty

Alton Nolen's beheading trial is expected to resume Tuesday. The trial is now in the penalty phase for Nolen's murder charges.

Jurors were sent home twice last week on Thursday and Friday.

According to the judge, there were problems found with the testing done by a psychologist called by Nolen's defense team.The judge sent jurors home, stating time was needed in order for both sides to deal with the issue.

Nolen is guilty for the 2014 beheading of Colleen Hufford. During interviews with law enforcement, he admitted to the crime and told police he felt oppressed by someone who didn't worship Allah.

After finding him guilty on all six charges, jurors must now decide whether or not he's eligible for the death penalty.

His attorneys are trying to prove he is intellectually disabled and the state says he is not. By Oklahoma law, if jurors unanimously find him intellectually disabled, Nolen cannot be eligible for the death penalty. However, if it is not unanimous, or if they find him competent, the death penalty remains an option in his sentencing.

The sentencing phase is expected to wrap up Tuesday.