Two people were arrested early Tuesday after a police chase in the Oklahoma City metro.

The chase began near Interstate 35 and SE 51 when an officer tried to pull a vehicle over. The chase lasted about 30 minutes and ended near NW 122 and Portland Avenue when the driver pulled over.

During the chase, a gun was tossed from the vehicle and he driver had a felony warrant for his arrest, police said.

The driver and the passenger were taken into custody. Their identities were not released Tuesday morning.

Police said a puppy was also found in the vehicle.