My 2 Cents: VP Pence Walks Out Of NFL Game In Protest

The Vice President really struck a nerve this weekend when he walked out on an NFL game in protest of the players protesting.

To use a football term, the Trump administration has really flipped the field on protesting players, meaning the White House has gained the upper hand in the National Anthem debate.

The Vice President and 2nd Lady attended the Colts/ 49ers game Sunday, and when the National Anthem was played some of the 49ers took a knee.

Shortly after, Pence left the stadium and issued a statement saying in part, "POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our National Anthem."

Opponents started out criticizing Pence's leaving the game as a planned stunt, but when it was pointed out that the players protest on the field is always planned too, they tried a different course.

Now, they're criticizing the expense of Vice President Pence's trip to the game and that taxpayers paid a quarter of a million dollars for the VP to fly from Las Vegas, to Indy. I don't expect that to gain traction either.

Polls show the NFL is already losing favor with the public on this issue. When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.      

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
