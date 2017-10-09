Norman PD Renew Investigation Into Cold Case

Norman police just initiated a new Cold Case Unit within the department, and their first move is looking for answers in the 2013 death of Owachige Osceola, although there is still a hefty reward for information leading to an arrest.

Last year, Norman Crime Stoppers and Osceola's family announced a $40,000 reward, but her death remains a mystery. Now Norman police hope their specialized Cold Case Unit can find the killer.

Roberta Osceola-Sherlock's grief over her daughter's death is slowly turning into frustration. She told News 9 Monday that she just wants whoever knows something to come forward. Last year, Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said, “There are individuals out there that know who may have been the last person to have contact with her, or who may have been in her home on the day that she died.”

In September 2013, a neighbor saw the 27-year-old’s door open and called police. Officers found Osceola, dead inside the Ridgecrest Court apartment, and they say she had been there for some time.

They also noticed the door had been forced open, but the evidence does not go much further than that. Now, Norman’s Cold Case Unit will pore over every detail from the initial investigation, in hopes of finding a new clue.

Osceola's family in Florida and her daughter, now 7 years old, just want justice so she can finally rest in peace. “There’s a very big void in my life and my heart is broken,” her mother told News 9 last year.

If you have any information about the case, there are multiple ways to submit an anonymous tip to Norman Crime Stoppers: