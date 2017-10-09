OKC Car Dealership Owner Injured After Driver Strikes Showroom

A driver crashed into the showroom of a car dealership on 39th Expressway, Monday.

Paramedics were called to Norris Auto Dealers after an SUV backed into the building. The owner, T.J. Norris was also struck by the vehicle during the accident. General Manager Mike Kline said a customer was trying to back out of the parking lot and accidentally hit the accelerator.

"It happened very fast, there was no way we could've avoided it," Kline explained.

The SUV reversed narrowly missing Kline and another man who were standing nearby. T.J. Norris tried to run but was caught up in the crash. The SUV backed into two cars, hit Norris, and finally crashed through the front window.

Kline said Norris was briefly knocked unconscious and has a significant leg injury.

"I am still upset I just hope he can, he's going to be able to walk right," Kline said. Norris underwent surgery and is in recovery.

Despite the incident, the dealership remains open for business.