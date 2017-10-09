Jury Finds Rex And Rebecca Clark Guilty Of Child Abuse, Murder

The jury in the case of Rex and Rebecca Clark is now deliberating.

The jury in the case of 67-year-old Rex and 61-year-old Rebecca Clark has found them guilty on all counts, including the murder of their 9-year-old nephew Colton Clark.

The couple was accused of maliciously injuring, torturing, and maiming Colton and his brother Homer Clark. They allegedly used a cattle prod to the children's genitals, and hit them with a bamboo stalk, a wooden cane, and a coat hanger.

On April 20, 2006, Colton Clark was reported missing out of Seminole County. He was never found, and the case went cold. The case was reopened in September 2015 and law enforcement searched for Colton Clark again. Still, no sight of the boy.

Homer Clark is the state's strongest testimony. He has since started a new life and taken a new name, but he cried in court when he saw a photo of his younger brother, Colton. Homer testified that they were abused. He remembers the last time he saw Colton, beaten and bloody.

The defense said the state has no other evidence beyond Homer Clark's testimony. Rebecca Clark testified on Friday, but Rex Clark did not testify during the trial. The defense is claiming that Colton ran away.

Monday evening, the jury found Rex and Rebecca Clark guilty of four counts of child abuse by injury and one count of murder in the first degree. The jury is recommending a sentencing of life without parole on the first degree murder charge.

#BREAKING REX CLARK LIFE ON ALL COUNTS

1- child abuse by injury GUILTY

2- child abuse by injury GUILTY

3- child abuse by injury GUILTY

4- child abuse by injury GUILTY

5 - murder in the first degree GUILTY @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 10, 2017