Jury Deliberating In The Murder, Child Abuse Trial Of Rex And Rebecca Clark

The jury in the case of 67-year-old Rex and 61-year-old Rebecca Clark is now deliberating. Each is charged with five counts, including murder - accused of beating their 9-year-old nephew, Colton Clark, to death

The couple is accused of maliciously injuring, torturing, and maiming Colton and his brother Homer Clark. They allegedly used a cattle prod to the children's genitals, and hit them with a bamboo stalk, a wooden cane, and a coat hanger.

On April 20, 2006, Colton Clark was reported missing out of Seminole County. He was never found, and the case went cold. The case was reopened in September 2015 and law enforcement searched for Colton Clark again. Still, no sight of the boy.

Homer Clark is the state's strongest testimony. He has since started a new life and taken a new name, but he cried in court when he saw a photo of his younger brother, Colton. Homer testified that they were abused. He remembers the last time he saw Colton, beaten and bloody.

The defense said the state has no other evidence beyond Homer Clark's testimony. Rebecca Clark testified on Friday, but Rex Clark did not testify during the trial. The defense is claiming that Colton ran away.

The jury deliberation continues through the evening. News 9's Tiffany Liou is at the Pontotoc County Courthouse waiting for the verdict.

We’ll continue to update. Follow her tweets below:

Defense Attorney says "Homer obviously has psychiatric issues that is beyond anyone in the courtroom." Tells the jury the state of TN needs to be warned to prevent another Las Vegas... gasps in the courtroom. Woah... the victim Homer is not in here right now. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 9, 2017

The state is up again says defense is ignoring the fact that Colton Clark was murdered. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 9, 2017

"Who was telling the truth? Certainly not Rebecca," said District Attorney. We know Rex Clark didn't end up testifying. @NEWS9 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) October 9, 2017