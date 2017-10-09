Philly Cheese Meatloaf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Philly Cheese Meatloaf

Posted: Updated:

Philly Cheese Meatloaf

  • 1 pound ground chuck
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
  • 1 cup green peppers, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced thin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup panic bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 3 slices provolone cheese
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spray a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a large skillet over medium high heat sauce the mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and garlic till the onion is caramelized.
  4. Remove from the heat.
  5. While the veggies are cooking combine the ground beef, salt, pepper, Panko bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce and egg in a large bowl.
  6. Sprinkle with brown sugar in the bottom of the loaf pan.
  7. Spread the ketchup over the top of the brown sugar.
  8. Press 1/2 of the ground beef in the bottom of the pan.
  9. Create a small well in the center of the meat.
  10. Add the sautéed onions and peppers.
  11. Top with slices of provolone cheese.
  12. Add the remaining ground beef over the top.
  13. Place the loaf pan on a foil lined baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes.
  14. Remove from the oven and carefully invert the meatloaf onto the foil lined baking sheet.
  15. Slice and serve with your favorite mashed potatoes and salad.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.