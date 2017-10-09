Person Of Interest Sought In Murder, Arson Investigation At OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Person Of Interest Sought In Murder, Arson Investigation At OKC Book Store

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Investigators are looking to the public for help identifying a person of interest in the murder and arson investigation at an Oklahoma City book store.

The investigation began on Sept. 14, after the body of book store owner Kelly Hays was found inside 30 Penn Books, located in the 3000 block of N. Pen. Ave., after firefighters were called out to extinguish a fire at the business, around 4:20 p.m.

Police say Hays’ body showed signs of trauma that appeared to have been caused prior to the start of the fire, which prompted the homicide investigation.

On Monday, police posted footage from a bus stop near NW 23rd Street and N. Penn. Avenue, that they say shows a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities did not say why they consider this man a person of interest.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

