A 4-month-old baby, missing since Saturday, is back safe in state custody after being brought to the Moore Police Department early Monday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 Aubriella Ruble was taken to the police department just after midnight by her 17-year-old mother Sarah Ruble. Aubriella was unharmed, police say, and is now in DHS custody.

Sarah was arrested on a complaint of child stealing. Police say Sarah, the non-custodial parent, took Aubriella from a home near SW 4th Street and S. Santa Fe Road on Saturday.

Details on a possible bond were not immediately available.