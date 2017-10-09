State Leaders To Meet Monday To Discuss Budget

State leaders will meet Monday at the Capitol again to try and move forward with budget negotiations during a special session.

Lawmakers have a $215 million budget hole to fill and not a lot of time.

Hopes for a budget deal at the state Capitol is still out of reach right now after negotiations broke down this weekend.

The budget up for discussion is a six-point compromise on some of the most controversial proposals from the previous regular session.

These include the $1.50 cigarette tax, a six-cent per gallon tax on gas, the elimination of the sales tax for wind energy producers and the addition of taxes on so-called luxury services.

Democrats also agreed on a 5 percent increase in Gross Production Tax on new wells.

When lawmakers return, they will not be called to the floor for a vote, News 9 has learned.