Native Americans To Picket OKC City Hall On Columbus Day

While many are celebrating Columbus Day, a group will be picketing Monday morning around Oklahoma City's City Hall in favor of celebrating indigenous tribes through Indigenous People's Day. 

Several Native American groups will be marching to City Hall to show the council solidarity despite City Council's failure to recognize Natives' rejection of Columbus Day.

The City has voted against recognizing Indigenous People's Day in the past, but that has not stopped demonstrators across the metro from unifying every Columbus Day.

Events in Oklahoma City begin Monday with a peaceful picket about 9 a.m. near City Hall, followed up with a march at 11 a.m. to City Hall from Bicentennial Park. 

From there an Indigenous People's Day celebration is scheduled to run until 4 p.m. on the City Hall steps.

On Thursday, Austin, Texas, joined cities including San Francisco, Seattle and Denver, as places that replaced Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous People's Day.

