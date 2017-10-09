Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10/9/17 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 10/9/17

Posted: Updated:

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Dean and John discuss:

-The OKC Thunder's first game

-OU's loss to Ohio State

-The upcoming red river showdown 

-The NFL Breakdown 

-The story of an Edmond family who adopted a Haitian boy who has since fallen in love with playing football. 

-More. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.