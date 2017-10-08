MWC Voters Consider 3/4 Cent Sales Tax

Another round of special elections is happening this week. In Midwest City, voters will approve or reject a three-quarter cent sales tax increase, which would give the city the highest sales tax rate in the metro area.More >>
Another round of special elections is happening this week. In Midwest City, voters will approve or reject a three-quarter cent sales tax increase, which would give the city the highest sales tax rate in the metro area.More >>
An Oklahoma company is working to help children who have a disorder that affects millions worldwide. PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococci and is an autoimmune condition triggered by strep infections.More >>
An Oklahoma company is working to help children who have a disorder that affects millions worldwide. PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococci and is an autoimmune condition triggered by strep infections.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.