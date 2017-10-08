Arkansas Church Named For Martyred Oklahoma Priest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arkansas Church Named For Martyred Oklahoma Priest

By Associated Press
Rev. Rother helped the people of Santiago Atitilan build a small hospital and a school, as well as the first Catholic radio station, as the violence of the Guatemalan Civil War closed in. Rev. Rother helped the people of Santiago Atitilan build a small hospital and a school, as well as the first Catholic radio station, as the violence of the Guatemalan Civil War closed in.
DECATUR, Ark. -

A small Arkansas church has been named in honor of a martyred priest from Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman reports the Catholic church in Decatur has been dedicated as a mission and named the Blessed Stanley Rother Catholic Church. The Most Rev. Anthony Taylor, bishop of the Diocese of Little Rock, says the church is the first in the world named for Rother.

Immigrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico are members of the parish in the town about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The Sept. 24 dedication was a day after Rother was beatified during a ceremony in Oklahoma City, moving him a step closer to sainthood.

Rother was a native of Okarche in central Oklahoma, serving as a missionary in Guatemala when he was killed in 1981.

