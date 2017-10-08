60 Oklahoma National Guard Members Deployed to Middle East - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

60 Oklahoma National Guard Members Deployed to Middle East

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
TULSA -

About 60 members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard are being deployed to the Middle East.

Members of the 244th Aviation Regiment are deploying alongside soldiers from the Louisiana Army National Guard in support of the Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force that is fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq. A guard spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Lindy White, says the deployment will last between nine months and a year.

Friends and family members held a deployment ceremony for the Oklahoma soldiers Saturday in Tulsa. Specialists Jonathan Booth says soldiers will first go to Fort Hood in Texas for pre-mobilization training before they are deployed to the Middle East.

Hundreds of Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers were deployed to south Texas in August and September to support relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

  Arkansas Church Named For Martyred Oklahoma Priest

    A small Arkansas church has been named in honor of a martyred priest from Oklahoma.

  Man's Body Recovered From Pond Near Tecumseh

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
